Amarnath Yatra | ADGP Jammu Zone reviews security scenario

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh convened a preparatory meeting on Thursday to review security scenario in Jammu region in view of forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by the officers of CRPF, intelligence agencies, civil administration, J&K police, traffic police, and security wing to discuss the various issues for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra-2023 including adequate police and security deployment.

“A detailed discussion was held and briefing was also given by the officers of CRPF, J&K Police, intelligence agencies in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the Amarnath Yatra this year,” said the police officer quoting the meeting details.

During the meeting, some of the issues were raised by DIG CRPF and Commandant concerned and they were assured that these issues will be addressed by Civil Administration and District SSsP concerned/SSP PCR well before the deployment of manpower for the 62 days Yatra.