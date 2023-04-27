Amarnath Yatra | ADGP Jammu Zone reviews security scenario

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh convened a preparatory meeting on Thursday to review security scenario in Jammu region in view of forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.
The meeting was attended by the officers of CRPF, intelligence agencies, civil administration, J&K police, traffic police, and security wing to discuss the various issues for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra-2023 including adequate police and security deployment.
“A detailed discussion was held and briefing was also given by the officers of CRPF, J&K Police, intelligence agencies in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the Amarnath Yatra this year,” said the police officer quoting the meeting details.
During the meeting, some of the issues were raised by DIG CRPF and Commandant concerned and they were assured that these issues will be addressed by Civil Administration and District SSsP concerned/SSP PCR well before the deployment of manpower for the 62 days Yatra.
The ADG Jammu also advised the participants to ensure that proper coordination is required to be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic and Security wing in their respective districts/area of responsibility for smooth and incident free Yatra.
He also requested the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to take immediate action on certain issues raised by CRPF Commandants so that no inconvenience is caused to troops being deployed for the purpose.
The officers who attended the meeting which include IG CRPF, Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban, Sunil Gupta, DIG UR Range, Mohammed Suleman Choudhary, DIG JSK, Shakti Pathak, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil, DIG CRPF, Ashok Sambyal, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, SSsP Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rambam, SSP PCR Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, SSP CID SB/CI, Jammu, SSP APCR Jammu, SSP Traffic Jammu and Commandants of concerned CRPF Battalion.