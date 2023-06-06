Amarnath Yatra arrangements discussed at Udhampur

The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department was directed to take steps to provide water supply to all the transit locations, while PDD was asked to make all necessary arrangements for providing electricity supply to the lodgement centres and langers round the clock.

The Executive Officer MC was directed to start installation of prefabricated toilets, while Nodal officers were asked to visit and check availability of the toilets and ensure cleanliness in and around the lodgement centres.

The EO, MC was asked to prepare a list of Safai Karamcharis who shall sanitize toilet camps. Besides, SSP traffic was asked to make adequate deployment of police personnel at the main chowks and at congestion points for the smooth passage of yatra.

SSP Udhampur was asked to ensure adequate security arrangements by deploying police personnel and lady police at vulnerable locations, lodgement centres, transit camps, and langer sites.

The Tourism Department was directed to install signboards at the entry point in Kali Mata Temple Phallata, Gole Mela Chowk, Jakhani and Chenani, besides District Coordinator NRLM was asked to make preparations for installation of departmental stalls at identified locations.