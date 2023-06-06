Amarnath Yatra arrangements discussed at Udhampur

Udhampur: To discuss the arrangements for forthcoming Amarnath Yatra 2023 in the district Udhampur, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting of functionaries of stakeholder departments here in the Conference Hall DC Office complex.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghan Sham Singh; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral; Chief Planning Officer, Mudassir Yaqoob Zargar; ACD, Dr Ranjeet Kotwal and district Heads of line departments, besides representatives of Beopar Mandal attended the meeting.
Detailed deliberations were held on the arrangements which include establishment of lodgement centres, Setting up of langers, Medical facilities, Drinking water facilities, provision of Electricity, Installation of temporary and fabricated toilets, Sanitation, Traffic management, Security arrangements, Setting up of control room, Checking of rates, Installation of departmental stalls, Deployment of magistrates, constitution of Coordination Committees, Emergency Response Mechanism, Installation of signage boards.
The DC emphasized upon the functionaries to maintain close inter-departmental coordination for the smooth conduct of the yatra. Nodal officers were asked to visit their respective lodgement centres and furnish detailed reports on availability of electricity, water, clean space, toilet facility as per devised format.
The CMO was directed to make provision of medical facilities from Tikri to Chenani stretch on the NH-44 and prepare a health plan.
The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department was directed to take steps to provide water supply to all the transit locations, while PDD was asked to make all necessary arrangements for providing electricity supply to the lodgement centres and langers round the clock.
The Executive Officer MC was directed to start installation of prefabricated toilets, while Nodal officers were asked to visit and check availability of the toilets and ensure cleanliness in and around the lodgement centres.
The EO, MC was asked to prepare a list of Safai Karamcharis who shall sanitize toilet camps. Besides, SSP traffic was asked to make adequate deployment of police personnel at the main chowks and at congestion points for the smooth passage of yatra.
SSP Udhampur was asked to ensure adequate security arrangements by deploying police personnel and lady police at vulnerable locations, lodgement centres, transit camps, and langer sites.
The Tourism Department was directed to install signboards at the entry point in Kali Mata Temple Phallata, Gole Mela Chowk, Jakhani and Chenani, besides District Coordinator NRLM was asked to make preparations for installation of departmental stalls at identified locations.