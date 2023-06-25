Amarnath Yatra arrangements reviewed in Samba

Samba: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma alongwith SSP, Benam Tosh today visited Chichi Mata Temple and reviewed Amarnath Yatra arrangements of Lodgement Centre for pilgrims.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need to provide the best arrangements for the Yatris. He laid stress on adequate provision of sanitation, power supply, drinking water, security, lodging and other amenities for the pilgrims.

SSP informed that special checkpoints, round-the-clock patrols, CCTV cameras at langar sites and other vital locations shall be put in place.