AMARNATH YATRA | Elaborate security arrangements in place: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Friday said that Police had made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra with the deployment of the required number of security forces.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, he said, “To avert the possible terror threat we have made deployments based on a plan for the safety and security of the yatris.”

Singh said that they had put in place security, langer (community kitchens) locations, and traffic movement-related plans.