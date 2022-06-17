AMARNATH YATRA | Elaborate security arrangements in place: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Friday said that Police had made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra with the deployment of the required number of security forces.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, he said, “To avert the possible terror threat we have made deployments based on a plan for the safety and security of the yatris.”
Singh said that they had put in place security, langer (community kitchens) locations, and traffic movement-related plans.
He said that the security forces, especially the J&K Police had heightened their security vigil in Jammu city and its adjoining areas and on the highways.
“J&K Police has started a movement against the suspected persons regarding the terror activities and a strict eye is being kept on such activities,” Singh said. “We will conduct the yatra successfully and in a better manner.”
However, he said that the drones had become a challenge although they had prepared for it by adopting “anti-drone procedures”.
Singh said that people had been consulted to ensure peace on Friday and to avoid negativity.
Paramilitary forces remain deployed in every nook and corner of Jammu city to help the local Police at all the checkpoints and checking of vehicles has been intensified.
Meanwhile, the officials said that the civil administration has made all arrangements in the Bhagwati Nagar transit camp in Jammu for the yatris where from they would proceed towards Baltal and Pahalgam.