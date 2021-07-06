Amphalla Chowk-Bantalab road named after Mukherjee

Jammu: Continuing with the party’s renaming spree, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday renamed the city’s ever-busy Amphalla Chowk-Bantalab road after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

On the occasion of 120th birth anniversary of Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta along with Councillor of Ward No 38 Surinder Sharma installed a plaque opposite Police Station Janipur, naming the road from Amphalla Chowk to Bantalab as ‘Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.’

Earlier, BJP-led JMC had also renamed Jammu’s City Chowk as 'Bharat Mata Chowk' and Circular Road Chowk as 'Atal Ji Chowk' and courted controversies.