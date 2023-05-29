Amphitheatre, nature trails to enhance visitors’ unique experience at Jambu Zoo

Jammu: Newly opened Jambu Zoo - developed with an avowed objective to “Preserve, Protect & Conserve” precious wildlife - has Amphitheatre; Nature Trails; View-Points and Souvenir Shops to enhance unique experience of the visitors.

Parks, Refreshment Points and Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) for zoo visit are among its other high spots which will emerge as major attractions for both children and elders alike. While in its Phase-II, which though has yet to see its draft in black and white, may have ‘Safari’ as an added attraction.

The first phase of Zoo was completed at a cost of Rs 62.17 Cr and inaugurated today by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today with an underlying message – “Together, Let’s safeguard the wonders of the wild for generations to come.”

“Amphitheatre - a kind of open stage theatre- is there to stage cultural or educational programmes for children or functions related to wildlife conservation. All major highlights, including the amphitheatre, are ready and functional. Besides there are three parks,” DFO Amit Sharma informs Greater Kashmir.