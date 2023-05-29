Amphitheatre, nature trails to enhance visitors’ unique experience at Jambu Zoo

Jammu: Newly opened Jambu Zoo - developed with an avowed objective to “Preserve, Protect & Conserve” precious wildlife - has Amphitheatre; Nature Trails; View-Points and Souvenir Shops to enhance unique experience of the visitors.
Parks, Refreshment Points and Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) for zoo visit are among its other high spots which will emerge as major attractions for both children and elders alike. While in its Phase-II, which though has yet to see its draft in black and white, may have ‘Safari’ as an added attraction.
The first phase of Zoo was completed at a cost of Rs 62.17 Cr and inaugurated today by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today with an underlying message – “Together, Let’s safeguard the wonders of the wild for generations to come.”
“Amphitheatre - a kind of open stage theatre- is there to stage cultural or educational programmes for children or functions related to wildlife conservation. All major highlights, including the amphitheatre, are ready and functional. Besides there are three parks,” DFO Amit Sharma informs Greater Kashmir.
When asked about the Phase-II, Sharma stated, “There is no phase-II right now as on that account the government has to take a call. It is actually related to Safari. This is a policy matter and the government will take a decision at the right time. At present, we have to run phase I and that’s our priority. As regards, Nature Trails, they are kind of ‘Hillock Trails’ (constructed over a hillock) for morning-walkers and bird-watchers. They will remain open from 5to 8 am every day.”
“There are five View-Points – the cemented structures to have a panoramic glance around,” DFO explains.
Among animals on display at present also included Himalayan Palm Civet and four species of snakes besides leopards, black bears, rare variety of small cats, Hangul, Sambar, Chital, barking and hog deer etc.
“Asiatic Lions and Bengal Tigers will be brought by August or September. Animals on display have been shifted from Manda to Jambu zoo. Leopards were shifted here around two months ago. Herbivores have been shifted here only last week,” the official informs.
With regard to refreshment points, he stated that there was a big circular restaurant besides three kiosks, functional inside the zoo.
Detailing about another attraction, DFO Amit Sharma informed, “There are ten Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) plying here to visit the zoo. These are being operated by a private agency (by its drivers only). Rs 200 will be charged per person and these rates are fixed by the Finance department.”
Notably Jambu Zoo, the foundation stone of which was laid in September 2016, missed several deadlines before it was finally thrown open for visitors today. A project of Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC), it was constructed under its Languishing Projects Scheme.