Amritpal Singh’s bodyguard booked in Kishtwar in arms case

He said that they had registered an FIR after directions from the District Magistrate Kishtwar as his gun license had already been cancelled when they got to know about his illegal activity in Punjab.

“Now, we will investigate how he got the gun license even as his unit - 19 Sikh Regiment was somewhere in Amritsar, Punjab but not in J&K and how the gun license was renewed repeatedly from various districts of J&K,” Poswal said. “The accused might have used fake documents to obtain a gun license and its renewal of the license.”

He said Varinder Singh was in Army’s 19 Sikh Regiment and his regiment was in Amritsar, Punjab, in 2015 and he was terminated from the service.

“After obtaining the gun license from Kishtwar, he misused it. Surprisingly, his gun license was renewed from five to six places without service certificates,” Poswal said.