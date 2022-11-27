Anchit empanelled to pursue HC cases in Jammu

Jammu: Anchit Haritayan Sharma, Advocate High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Jammu has been empanelled as an advocate for pursuing cases on behalf of High Court and subordinate courts in Jammu province.
“In continuation to High Court Notification No. 1773 of 2022/RG/LS dated November 10, 2022, Anchit Haritayan Sharma, Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Jammu has been empanelled as an advocate for pursuing cases which will be assigned to him on behalf of High Court and Subordinate Courts in Jammu province,” read a notification issued by Registrar Administration.
“The said panel Lawyer shall be governed by the terms and conditions and fee structure as laid down in High Court Notification No 437 of 2022/RG dated April 21, 2022. The empanelled lawyer shall ensure to secure the interest of the High court by pursuing the cases ·vigorously and he shall keep the Registrar General informed about the Court proceedings,” the notification added.