Anchit empanelled to pursue HC cases in Jammu

Jammu: Anchit Haritayan Sharma, Advocate High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Jammu has been empanelled as an advocate for pursuing cases on behalf of High Court and subordinate courts in Jammu province.

“In continuation to High Court Notification No. 1773 of 2022/RG/LS dated November 10, 2022, Anchit Haritayan Sharma, Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Jammu has been empanelled as an advocate for pursuing cases which will be assigned to him on behalf of High Court and Subordinate Courts in Jammu province,” read a notification issued by Registrar Administration.