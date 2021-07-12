Anil Sethi joins Peoples Democratic Party

Jammu: Prominent lawyer Anil Sethi Monday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in presence of the party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Welcoming Sethi into the party fold, Mehbooba said that his family made great contributions for Jammu and Kashmir.
She hoped that with his joining, the party would get further strengthened in Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion Sethi said that Jammu and Kashmir was passing through difficult times and every individual needed to come forward to strengthen the struggle for restoration of its dignity and honour.
Sethi is the son of former State Accountability Commission chairman late Justice R P Sethi and the brother of BJP spokesman Sunil Sethi.