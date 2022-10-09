Anjuman Islah-ul-Muslimeen organises Seerat conference in Jammu

Maulana Rehmatullah Mir member All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in his thought-provoking address said, “The true Muslim is not the one who offers prayers five times a day, but who practically adopts the real teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in his life and educates others for doing so.”

Maulana Abdullah-ul-Hussain Qasmi, Jamia Mohammadia Seri Khawaja Poonch, and Allama Syed Ghulam Hussain Rizvi also threw light on various aspects of Islam and elaborated how Prophet Muhammad (SAW) laid stress on kindness towards all the creations of Allah and love for fellow beings.

They extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion. They expressed the hope that the auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of harmony, peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K. Speakers called for promoting bonds of mutual brotherhood and true values of humanity prophesied by Prophet Mohammad (SAW).

“Such occasions provide an opportunity for the people to come closer and work for the development of mankind and eradicating social evils from the society,” they said. They impressed upon the people to be united and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) every word shows us the right path and gives the lesson of kindness, love, brotherhood, and peace,” they said and urged the audience to spread the message of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to ensure peace and prosperity in the universe.

Sadar Islah-ul-Muslimeen Jammu Abdul Majeed, ex-Director School Education Gulzar Hussain Qureshi,

Rashid Ahmad Fani, civil society members, Altaf Hussain Janjua, scholars, doctors, bureaucrats, social and political workers, and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.