Annual Kailash Kund Yatra commences

“The district Administration Udhampur, in coordination of Patnitop Development Authority and Bhaderwah Development Authority, has made elaborate arrangements of Medicare, transport facilities, provision of night stays and associated facilities which includes stocking of essential commodities, installation of drinking water points at different locations, installation of Tentage at base camp Dudu, Transit camp, Seoj Dhar and community kitchen points en-route at Seoj Dhar “ he said.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dudu-Basantgrah, has been appointed as Nodal Officer to supervise over all arrangements from the base camp, Dudu to Kailash Kund and would also establish a control room at Dudu to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

The ARTO was asked to press additional buses from different routes leading to Dudu for the convenience of the yatris, while the CMO has been asked to make available medical facilities to the pilgrims at the base camp and the en-route. He was directed to deploy medical teams at base camp and at Seoj Dhar.