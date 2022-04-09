Annual Lecturers’ Day Observed| Rana calls for creation of Education Service on analogy of JKAS

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday called for creation of Jammu and Kashmir Education Service on the analogy of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) for ensuring cadre management and career advancement.

Speaking at a function, held in observance of the Annual Lecturers Day, organised by the Plus-2 Lecturers Forum at the Teachers’ Bhavan here, Devender Rana said job satisfaction is necessary for harnessing optimum talent among the human resource. He also pleaded for a structured transfer policy in the education department so that the academic sessions are not compromised in any manner.