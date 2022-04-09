Annual Lecturers’ Day Observed| Rana calls for creation of Education Service on analogy of JKAS

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday called for creation of Jammu and Kashmir Education Service on the analogy of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) for ensuring cadre management and career advancement.
Speaking at a function, held in observance of the Annual Lecturers Day, organised by the Plus-2 Lecturers Forum at the Teachers’ Bhavan here, Devender Rana said job satisfaction is necessary for harnessing optimum talent among the human resource. He also pleaded for a structured transfer policy in the education department so that the academic sessions are not compromised in any manner.
“Teachers are architects of the nation and incentivising them is like investing for the development of the educational system, which will eventually have a lasting and positive impact on the academic arena. Time has come for professionalising the education system in the obtaining management culture. This will go a long way in transforming this pivotal sector,” he said.
While pleading for creating openings for the lecturers, Rana said onerous responsibility also lies on them in preserving the sanctity of the educational environment and sustaining the Guru-Shishy concept of the great Indian civilization. Remaining rooted to ground is the essence of India’s glorious heritage, he maintained.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP Vice President Sham Lal Sharma exhorted the Plus-2 Lecturers to give their best, as they shoulder the responsibility of shaping the destiny of students at the crucial stage of their academics.