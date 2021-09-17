Another absconding ex-militant arrested in Kishtwar

Jammu: A former militant, evading arrest for the last 20 years, in Marwah area of Kishtwar district was arrested on Friday, Police said.

This is the second such arrest in the mountainous district within a week.

On September 15, Police in Kishtwar arrested an ex-militant absconding for the last 12 years.

A Police spokesman, in an official statement, said that a special team of Police raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder.

“The arrested absconder, an ex-militant identified as Abdul Gani alias Mavia, son of Abdul Aziz Sheikh of RarMarwahKishtwar was wanted in an FIR No 42/2001 under Section 302 and 364 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 7/27 of IA Act registered at Police Station Marwah,” the spokesman said.

The absconder was produced before the court in Kishtwar and on the court orders lodged in judicial-custody.