ANTF Jammu apprehends 2 persons after recovery of heroin-like substance

Representational PhotoFile
Srinagar: To wipe out the menace of drug abuse from society under the programme Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, ANTF Jammu apprehended two persons on a specific input.

They were identified as Gita Devi of Rajiv Nagar Jammu and Vishal of Ferozpur Punjab. The team recovered heroin-like substance from their possession and busted an interstate racket of drug peddlers. Trap was laid by Inspector Nayat Ali along with Duty Magistrate  Varun Bhagat. The operation was conducted under the guidance of  Shamsher Singh, Dy SP ANTF Jammu Zone and over all supervision of SSP ANTF J and K  Raj Kumar.

