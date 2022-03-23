ANTF nabs 2 drug smugglers with 97 kg poppy straw

Jammu: The sleuths of Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) today claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers and seized over 97 kg poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees.
SSP ANTF Vijay Sharma said that their special unit received specific information that one truck bearing registration number JK02BP-5135 driven by Anwar Hussain Shah, son of Altaf Hussain Shah, resident of Didasen Thanna Mandi in Rajouri along with co-driver Mohammed Iqbal, son of Sala Mohammad, resident of Khawas in Rajouri which was coming from Kashmir valley.
Sharma said that: “This truck was going outside J&K via Jammu and it had concealed a large quantity of poppy straw in the above said truck.”
Acting on the information, a case FIR 03 of 2022 under section 8/15/29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu and accordingly, ANTF team immediately swung into action and laid Naka at NHW-44 near Environmental Park Sidhra in Narwal Bye Pass Road (Jammu).
“The above-mentioned truck was stopped by the ANTF team and during its search, 97 kilograms and 900 grams of poppy straw were recovered by the ANTF team which was concealed in the truck,” he said.