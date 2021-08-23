Anti-Corruption Court Udhampur convicts former GP Fund Office employee

Jammu: The Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption, Udhampur, Monday convicted a former employee of the GP Fund Office.

A statement of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) issued here said that Dinesh Sharma, the then employee of GP Fund Office, Udhampur was convicted in a trap case. It said that he would undergo an imprisonment of one year and pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

The statement said that on 3 April 2006, Puran Chand Verma of Udhampur lodged a complaint with Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu stating that he had contributed toward his GPF account and as per the GPF schedule issued by the GPF Office Udhampur for the year 2004-05, a credit balance of Rs 1,00,050 was shown in the account of which he had withdrawn a non-refundable amount of Rs 80,000 in November 2005 and subsequent to his monthly subscription at Rs 200 per month, there was an amount of about Rs 40,000 as balance credit in the account which he wanted to withdraw. The statement said that for the final claim he approached Bodh Raj, Assistant Compiler (dealing assistant of PHE Class IV employee GPF) and Dinesh Sharma who dealt with GPF cases.