Anti-Corruption Court Udhampur convicts former GP Fund Office employee

Jammu: The Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption, Udhampur, Monday convicted a former employee of the GP Fund Office.
A statement of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) issued here said that Dinesh Sharma, the then employee of GP Fund Office, Udhampur was convicted in a trap case. It said that he would undergo an imprisonment of one year and pay a fine of Rs 10,000.
The statement said that on 3 April 2006, Puran Chand Verma of Udhampur lodged a complaint with Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu stating that he had contributed toward his GPF account and as per the GPF schedule issued by the GPF Office Udhampur for the year 2004-05, a credit balance of Rs 1,00,050 was shown in the account of which he had withdrawn a non-refundable amount of Rs 80,000 in November 2005 and subsequent to his monthly subscription at Rs 200 per month, there was an amount of about Rs 40,000 as balance credit in the account which he wanted to withdraw. The statement said that for the final claim he approached Bodh Raj, Assistant Compiler (dealing assistant of PHE Class IV employee GPF) and Dinesh Sharma who dealt with GPF cases.
The statement said that Bodh Raj and Dinesh Sharma informed him that there was only an amount of Rs 8000 in his account instead of Rs 40,000. It said that they told him that if he pays an amount of Rs 4,000 as gratification to them, his GPF credit could be enhanced to the tune of Rs 38,000.
The statement said that the bribe amount was negotiated at Rs 3000 of which Rs 500 was paid by the complainant to Dinesh Sharma.
“After registration FIR, a trap was laid by the then Vigilance team and arrested both the accused while accepting bribe,” the statement said.
It said that during trial Bodh Raj passed away while the court convicted Dinesh Sharma for the commission of offences under sections 5(1) (d) R/W 5(2) PC Act 2006 and 161, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code.