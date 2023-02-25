Anti-tank mine recovered in Samba

Jammu: An anti-tank mine was today detected by the Border Security Force (BSF) and destroyed in Samba district.

Officials said that the anti-tank mine was recovered by the paramilitary force during a patrolling duty at Basantar River area and accordingly they informed the local police as well as the Bomb Disposal Squad.

“The mine was destroyed at the safer place by the Bomb Disposal Squad. The local police have also taken up investigation with the registration of a case in this regard,” they added.