Anti-tunnelling exercise along IB on; decline in drone-dropping incidents: IG BSF

Jammu: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier D K Boora on Tuesday stated that effective measures to check infiltration were taken while anti-tunneling exercise was also underway.

"The Force was equipped with gadgets to detect tunnels or attempts to dig them along the IB," he said.

While speaking to media, IG BSF said that in the past three or four months, there was a perceptible decline in the number of incidents of drone-dropping from Pakistan to smuggle weapons, explosives and narcotics due to effective measures taken by the border guarding force in synergy with other forces.

“These measures to check cross-border infiltration and drone-dropping incidents are part of the winter strategy. It is an annual phenomenon, when the passes get blocked by snowfall, one notices a rise in attempts along the International Border. Using manpower well equipped with surveillance gadgets, BSF is fully prepared to tackle all challenges viz., foggy winters, infiltration, drone-dropping etc., effectively. On the whole, peace is prevailing along the border with Pakistan,” IG Boora said.