AOC-in-C, Western Air Command inaugurates new building of Air Force School, Jammu

Jammu: AOC-in-C, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran and Rekha Prabhakaran, president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) WAC and inaugurated the new “State of the Art” Air Force School building during their Jammu visit.

As per the Defence PRO Jammu, the new building is equipped with both modern and contemporary facilities developed with an aim to establish it as a “Centre of Excellence” to provide technology driven quality education to the students, which includes the wards of Air Force personnel and civilians.