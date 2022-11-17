AOC-in-C, Western Air Command inaugurates new building of Air Force School, Jammu

Jammu: AOC-in-C, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran and Rekha Prabhakaran, president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) WAC and inaugurated the new “State of the Art” Air Force School building during their Jammu visit.
As per the Defence PRO Jammu, the new building is equipped with both modern and contemporary facilities developed with an aim to establish it as a “Centre of Excellence” to provide technology driven quality education to the students, which includes the wards of Air Force personnel and civilians.
On this occasion, the parents of late Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal graciously instituted 'Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal Rolling Trophy' for the Best All Rounder, which was unveiled by Rekha Prabhakaran.
The AOC-in-C interacted with the students and teachers and appreciated the efforts put in by the school management committee in enhancing the quality education in the school.