Apex panel constituted for organising event at SMVDU

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday constituted a 12-member apex committee for organising 25th National e-Governance conference to be organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Kakryal, Katra on November 25 and 26, 2022.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of an Apex Committee for ensuring successfully organizing of the 25th National e-Governance Conference, scheduled to be organized in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Kakryal, Katra on November 25 and 26, 2022,” read GAD order.

As per the order, the committee will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department as its chairman. Principal Secretary to the Government Information Department; Principal Secretary to the Government General Administration Department; Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport Department and Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Culture Department will be among its members.

