Apni Party holds protest against price rise; supports NHM employees

Jammu: Apni Party women wing on Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the rise of the essential commodities prices, which the protesters alleged, “had overburdened the common masses in J&K.”
Led by the women wing provincial vice presidents Pavneet Kour, Rupali Rani and district president Sarabjeet Kour, the protesters were shouting slogans against the rise in prices of LPG, petrol, diesel and other goods.
“The rising prices have destabilized the budget of the families and the government must take a review of the situation and control the price rise in the interest of people who have already suffered on account of COVID19,” they said while protesting outside the Apni Party office in Gandhi Nagar.
“The people have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and the inflation has further aggravated the situation,” they said. The protesters also demanded four free cylinders for the families falling under Ujwal Youjana.
In a separate protest, Apni Party leaders led by provincial secretary and district president Jammu urban Dr Rohit Gupta and president Apni Trade Union Aijaz Kazmi, while extending support to the NHM workers, demanded their regularization.