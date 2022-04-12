Apni Party holds protest against price rise; supports NHM employees

Jammu: Apni Party women wing on Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the rise of the essential commodities prices, which the protesters alleged, “had overburdened the common masses in J&K.”

Led by the women wing provincial vice presidents Pavneet Kour, Rupali Rani and district president Sarabjeet Kour, the protesters were shouting slogans against the rise in prices of LPG, petrol, diesel and other goods.