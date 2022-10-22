Arms, ammunition recovered in Ramban

Ramban: In a joint operation launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police Ramban and Army, 23 Rashtriya Rifles, stationed in far flung forest of Khari , tehsil of Ramban district huge cache of rusted arms and ammunition was recovered, Saturday evening.
Police said an information was received from reliable sources regarding the huge cache of arms, ammunition and other related material in the far flung hilly and forest area of Khari tehsil of Ramban a joint search operation was launched by Police and Army (23,RR) stationed in the forest area.
They said the suspected location was traced arms and ammunition was recovered.
They said militants’ hideout was destroyed Saturday evening.
They said, one hand grenade, 310 rusted rounds and six magazines of AK-47 Rifle, one magazine, 30 rusted rounds of 9mm, one tape recorder with two cassettes, one wireless handset with antenna , battery terminals, one bonnet ,copper wire, pencil cells and blades were recovered from the hideout
Police have registered a case under sections of 7/25 Arms Act and relevant sections of Explosive Substance act at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.
They said arms and ammunition was recovered under the supervision of SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma.