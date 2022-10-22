Arms, ammunition recovered in Ramban

Ramban: In a joint operation launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police Ramban and Army, 23 Rashtriya Rifles, stationed in far flung forest of Khari , tehsil of Ramban district huge cache of rusted arms and ammunition was recovered, Saturday evening.

Police said an information was received from reliable sources regarding the huge cache of arms, ammunition and other related material in the far flung hilly and forest area of Khari tehsil of Ramban a joint search operation was launched by Police and Army (23,RR) stationed in the forest area.

They said the suspected location was traced arms and ammunition was recovered.