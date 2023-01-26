Army celebrates R-Day with fervour in Ramban

Srinagar: Army celebrated 74th Republic Day with gaiety and fervour across the length and breadth of Ramban district.

Wide variety of programmes were conducted at small, medium and grand level covering the entire span of Ramban district from urban centres of Metra, Batote, Nachlana to remote areas like Buzla, Sumber, Mohu and Khari.

Programmes were properly designed and spectacularly manifested to engage all sections of society, “wherein, attendance by huge strength despite inclement weather conditions, is testimonial of willing collaborative intent of Awaam”, army said.

On this occasion “young impressionable minds were engaged with activities like painting and drawing competition, elocution competition and singing competition.”

“All competitions were based on patriotic and nationalistic themes. Treacherous terrain and harsh weather could not deter children from participating in the events who paved their way in large numbers amidst snow bound tracks. To mark their respect, children jointly unfurled the flag with soldiers,” army added.