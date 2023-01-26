Army celebrates R-Day with fervour in Ramban

Srinagar: Army celebrated 74th Republic Day with gaiety and fervour across the length and breadth of Ramban district.
Wide variety of programmes were conducted at small, medium and grand level covering the entire span of Ramban district from urban centres of Metra, Batote, Nachlana to remote areas like Buzla, Sumber, Mohu and Khari.
Programmes were properly designed and spectacularly manifested to engage all sections of society, “wherein, attendance by huge strength despite inclement weather conditions, is testimonial of willing collaborative intent of Awaam”, army said.
On this occasion “young impressionable minds were engaged with activities like painting and drawing competition, elocution competition and singing competition.”
“All competitions were based on patriotic and nationalistic themes. Treacherous terrain and harsh weather could not deter children from participating in the events who paved their way in large numbers amidst snow bound tracks. To mark their respect, children jointly unfurled the flag with soldiers,” army added.
On the occasion, a 100 ft high mast Tricolour was also inaugurated at under construction Khari railway station by IRCON, Banihal. The flag was unfurled jointly by Ramesh Chand Gupta, Chief Engineer, Northern Railway and Army officials. Ramesh Chand Gupta in his address paid gratitude to Indian Army for contribution in containing insurgency in J&K and establishing a state of normalcy to a level where infrastructure projects like USBRL could be implemented without fear and intimidation. Serene town of Batote witnessed a grand event on the occasion of Republic Day at Sarup War Memorial.
The event was marked by the unfurling of tricolour at 40 ft high mast, jointly by representatives of Army, Police, CRPF and civil society members.
The NCC unit of Batote also attended the programme and paid respect to war hero and tricolour. Sarup War Memorial is situated at the heart of Batote town and is the gateway to Batote market. It was constructed by the Indian Army in memory of Havildar Sarup Singh, Maha Vir Chakra who was killed in action during the Indo-China war in 1962 and was bestowed with the country's second highest gallantry award “Maha Vir Chakra.”
The memorial was recently inaugurated on 16 Dec 22. At Patnitop, an innovatively crafted event was celebrated with tourists, wherein tourists expressed their patriotic fervour by means of crafting art by snow models and filled the same with attractive colours. The similar event was organised by youth in Buzla and Mohubal which has become a traditional practice since the last three years. Tourists got together in Patnitop to mark their respect on the occasion of Republic Day and celebrated it with the Indian Army in the form of singing patriotic songs, waving national flags while undertaking adventure activities like run for fun and zip lining. Indian Army at Metra and Batote reached out to its veterans (ex-servicemen) and paid tribute for their contribution in nation building during their key days of active service. Madrassa students of all age groups were also interacted with at Khari, Batote and Ramban.
At Mundakwas Madarsa, children unfurled the tricolour and presented cultural programmes expressing their sentiments towards patriotism and nationalism. Wide variety of cultural programmes included patriotic songs with enactment by groups of boys and girls, skit performance and dance. Young students unanimously vowed for their contribution in furthering the country’s development and progress. The aim of all these events was to inculcate a sense of patriotism, oneness, communal harmony and brotherhood among all sections of the Awaam. “The overwhelming participation of Awaam in all these events reflects the strong bond between Jawan and Awaam. The Awaam gave a heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for conducting these events at remote locations. Indian Army also gave warm greetings and wishes to the Awaam for making these events grand success,” Army added.