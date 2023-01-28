Army celebrates Republic Day with Batote school children

Ramban: The Army celebrated the 74th Republic Day with zeal and patriotic fervour with the students of Government Middle School Dharmund and adjoining villagers.

A statement of Army issued here said that the events were organised for five days from January 24 to 28 and multiple activities were conducted for encouraging the participation of students.

The statement said that the celebration was marked by a series of events beginning with a drawing competition followed by a card writing competition and essay writing competition for the students.