Army celebrates Republic Day with Batote school children

Ramban: The Army celebrated the 74th Republic Day with zeal and patriotic fervour with the students of Government Middle School Dharmund and adjoining villagers.
A statement of Army issued here said that the events were organised for five days from January 24 to 28 and multiple activities were conducted for encouraging the participation of students.
The statement said that the celebration was marked by a series of events beginning with a drawing competition followed by a card writing competition and essay writing competition for the students.
It said that during the event, the chief guest addressed the gathering, praising the efforts of all involved in the consummation of the event.
The statement said that the guest also highlighted the importance of national symbols in fostering a sense of belonging and pride among citizens.
It said that the event, which witnessed wide participation of the children from Dharmund and adjoining villages watermarked by the flag hoisting by the chief guest was followed by a cultural programme and prize distribution for school children, who displayed their patriotic spirit.
The statement said that to encourage the young minds, Army felicitated the winners of the various competition with prizes.
It said that lunch, refreshment hampers and sweets were distributed to all present there. The statement said that to make the occasion more inclusive, stationery was also distributed to all school children.
It said that in consonance with Republic Day celebration, a health and dental check for the students was organised by Delta Signallers in coordination with a medical team on January 27.