Army commences infra improvement project

Udhampur: In continuation with the Army's efforts of contributing towards development and providing conducive learning to students,Army has undertaken ‘Infra Improvement Project' which has benefited 20-25 underprivileged girls students of village Maira under the jurisdiction of Jaurian district Jammu.
According to a press note by PRO Defence Udampur,, the aim of this initiative on behalf of the Army is to provide a conducive learning environment to girl students who are underprivileged and belong to poor families.
The infra improvement project was inaugurated by Sarpanch village Muthi Maira, Principle and staff of the school and representatives of Army.
The project has helped in overall development of the students. The school was provided infra devp as well as some basic amenities for students for their hastle free education and empowerment to girl child of the village.