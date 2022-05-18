Army fully prepared to deal with infiltration on LoC: Lt Gen Manjider Singh

Jammu: General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corp Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Tuesday said that the army is fully prepared to deal with any kind of infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC).
He was speaking to the media after he unveiled the “sports calendar” for the year 2022 - 2023, which has been conjointly prepared by the IArmy and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in Reasi.
“Militant camps already existed across the border (LoC) and they are still operational,” he said in response to a question.
He said that the number of camps increases and decreases depending upon the season.” However, our troops deployed on the LoC are fully alert. If any infiltration bid is attempted by the enemy, we will foil them,”he said.
During the unveiling ceremony, GOC Romeo Force, Secretary J&K Sports Council, DIG Udhampur - Reasi Range, Additional District Development Commissioner and presidents of kabaddi, wrestling, athletics and hockey associations among other military and civilian dignitaries were present.
Speaking on the occasion, the GOC said that in keeping with the spirit of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and the "Fit India Campaign", the sports calendar will provide an opportunity to the promising sportsperson, especially those from the remote areas of the region, to get recognition and achieve greater laurels for the Union Territory.
He also stated that the Army has always promoted sports and would continue to do so in future as well.
He exhorted the youth to participate in the White Knight Cricket Premier League being held under the aegis of the White Knight Corps and showcase their immense talent.
The event also coincided with the finals of the Pir Panjal Kabaddi League 2022, which was played between 14 teams from various districts and won by the team from Mendhar. The winners and the runners up teams were awarded with prizes and trophies.