Army marks Diwali celebration at Udhampur with cleanliness drive

Udhampur: With Army being at the forefront of national missions, Diwali celebrations at Udhampur were marked by a drive to encourage 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the cleanliness drive included school children who donned their NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides uniforms, teachers and staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udhampur, and personnel from 71 Sub Area.

It said that the cleanliness drive was organised within the school premises, Shradhanjali Park, and surrounding areas.