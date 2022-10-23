Army marks Diwali celebration at Udhampur with cleanliness drive

Udhampur: With Army being at the forefront of national missions, Diwali celebrations at Udhampur were marked by a drive to encourage 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the cleanliness drive included school children who donned their NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides uniforms, teachers and staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udhampur, and personnel from 71 Sub Area.
It said that the cleanliness drive was organised within the school premises, Shradhanjali Park, and surrounding areas.
The Army statement said that the event also included a rally during which banners and cleanliness-related slogans were raised highlighting the importance of hygiene, cleanliness and social responsibilities which affects the society and environment.
It said that the inherent effect of the cleanliness and discipline of the Army appeared to flow down and motivate the children who undertook tasks with heightened enthusiasm. The statement said that the event received an overwhelming response and culminated with all taking a pledge to keep their home, surroundings, and the country clean.