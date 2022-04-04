Army organises awareness programme on COVID

Ramban: Army organised an awareness programme on prevention and control of COVID-19 infection at Batu in remote area of district Ramban during Army Medical Corps Day 2022.
On the occasion, the Army sensitized the people to further make the common masses aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.
On the occasion of, Indian Army organised "COVID Awareness Drive" in remote areas of Batu to spread awareness among the population about the COVID-19 pandemic.
They educated the civilian regarding the symptoms and preventive measures for COVID-19. Appropriate liaison with opinion makers and Sarpanchs at COB level has been carried out so that message reaches to every individual of the local populace.
As many as 32 locals attended the awareness programme where locals appreciated the role of the Indian Army. Indian Army as a front line warrior against COVID-19, remains committed towards ensuring the well being of AWAM.
Social distancing & other precautionary measures with respect to COVID-19 were strictly followed during the camp.