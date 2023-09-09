Army organises drug awareness campaign in Sunderbani

Rajouri: In an effort to combat the escalating issue of drug abuse, the Indian Army held a drug awareness campaign in Kangri village of Sunderbani.

The campaign, aimed to educate and sensitize local youth about the perils of drug use and overdose, while emphasizing prevention and rehabilitation measures to promote a healthy body and mind, contributed to the noble cause of Nation Building.

The main aspects of this campaign were empowering the youth by recognizing the pivotal role of the youth in shaping the nation’s future, informative sessions conducted by experts in the field of substance abuse prevention and rehabilitation, community engagement sought to create a supportive environment for those struggling with addiction and encourage them to seek help, promoting rehabilitation and the availability of resources for those seeking recovery.