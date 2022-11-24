Army organises food festival at Sangaldan Ramban

Sangaldan: Indian Army and Education Department, Ramban District organised a food festival in Higher Secondary School Sangaldan to celebrate the International Day for Violence Against Women.
The day is celebrated as a reminder to abstain and to raise voices against violence towards women throughout the world.
The students of far-flung areas in Jammu participated in the Food Festival and presented their art of cooking cuisines from all parts of the nation.
The festival saw participation of not only the girls but scores of boys and witnessed establishment of 15 Food stalls with both sweet and savoury dishes displayed.
The festival was attended by Executive magistrate Keshav Kumar and a strength of over 400 people from the local areas.
All participants were felicitated at the end of the programme and the Best stall trophy was coveted to the stall named “ Food Street” prepared by Safiya Anjum r/o Sangaldan, Shaida Dar r/o Sangaldan, and Iqra Tasam Bano r/o Gool which was based on three criteria ie. Food, Creativity, and Theme.
The children expressed their happiness and enthusiasm during the programme.
The creativity of the students further complemented the entire event.
“Such events being organised are testimony of the relentless efforts made by the Indian Army” to inculcate the motto of “Think Global, Act Local” to the students. Such activities further strengthen the bond between the local populace, especially the youth, and the Indian Army.”