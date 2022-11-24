Army organises food festival at Sangaldan Ramban

Sangaldan: Indian Army and Education Department, Ramban District organised a food festival in Higher Secondary School Sangaldan to celebrate the International Day for Violence Against Women.

The day is celebrated as a reminder to abstain and to raise voices against violence towards women throughout the world.

The students of far-flung areas in Jammu participated in the Food Festival and presented their art of cooking cuisines from all parts of the nation.

The festival saw participation of not only the girls but scores of boys and witnessed establishment of 15 Food stalls with both sweet and savoury dishes displayed.

The festival was attended by Executive magistrate Keshav Kumar and a strength of over 400 people from the local areas.