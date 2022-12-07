Army organises small arms firing competition in Udhampur

Udhampur: As a unique step towards joint cooperation and training, the Army in Udhampur undertook an integrated small arms firing competition among Army, BSF and ITBP spread over three days.
This initiative is part of the overall capacity enhancement effort and to achieve operational synergy between Army and CAPF.
The event was conducted from December 5 to December 7, 2o22 at BSF small arms firing range, Juganoo, Dhar Road Udhampur and witnessed active participation from Indian Army, BSF and ITBP.
The construct of the competition was designed to meet the contemporary operational requirement which includes firing of various small arms to test speedy engagement and precision shooting.
The competition culminated with a prize distribution ceremony, wherein, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Chief of Staff, Northern Command congratulated all the participants and conducting staff for their efforts & bonhomie. Maj Gen MP Singh, GOC Dah Division, Brigadier Vikrant Nayyar, DIG Operations, Jammu Frontier, Brig Ananjai Singh, Cdr 87 Infantry Brigade, Shri Varinder Datta, Commandant STC, Udhampur and Fateh Singh Gajraj, Deputy Commandant ITBP also attended the event to represent the respective services and showcasing the synergy at highest level.
Such initiatives will be organised extensively by the Indian Army in the future to further augment the operational capabilities of our Armed Forces. The COS complimented all ranks of Army, BSF and ITBP for their exceptional standards of firing and high levels of training.
He exhorted upon all personnel to be prepared for an integrated battle in the future. The interoperability between Army and CAPF is of utmost importance owing to highly sensitive and intense operations in Northern Command. The disposition of Army and CAPFs in Northern Command will necessitate an integrated battle in future operations.