Army organises small arms firing competition in Udhampur

Udhampur: As a unique step towards joint cooperation and training, the Army in Udhampur undertook an integrated small arms firing competition among Army, BSF and ITBP spread over three days.

This initiative is part of the overall capacity enhancement effort and to achieve operational synergy between Army and CAPF.

The event was conducted from December 5 to December 7, 2o22 at BSF small arms firing range, Juganoo, Dhar Road Udhampur and witnessed active participation from Indian Army, BSF and ITBP.

The construct of the competition was designed to meet the contemporary operational requirement which includes firing of various small arms to test speedy engagement and precision shooting.