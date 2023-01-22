Army organises snow art competition at Neel Valley in Ramban

Ramban: To encourage children and commemorate the upcoming Republic Day, the Army organised a snow art competition at Neel Valley in Ramsoo block of Ramban district.
More than 25 children of various age groups from villages of the Neel Valley participated in the competition.
The participants surprised the spectators with their ingenuity and innovative art reflecting their hidden talent.
Emotions were expressed by means of art carved out of snow and beauty was enhanced by adding colors to their snow sculptures.
The enthusiasm, creativity and patriotism of the children added to the charm of the event.
All the participants were felicitated with painting kits to further encourage them in pursuing their studies and taking art as a hobby. The initiative was widely appreciated by the local populace.