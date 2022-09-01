Army organises Sqay Martial Arts camp in Ramban

Ramban: As part of the Fit India Young India Movement, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles organised 45 days long self-defense classes for students studying in a Madarsa at Khari tehsil of Ramban on Thursday.
Sqay is a Kashmiri martial arts form of sword-fighting originating in Kashmir.
The classes were organised in collaboration with the Sqay Martial Art Association of Kashmir wherein 107 students including 20 girls were trained by two instructors from the Association.
Sqay is a traditional martial art form of sword fighting which originated in the 17th century in Kashmir and is fused with karate and taekwondo tricks.