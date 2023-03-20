Army organises veterinary aid, rural development camp at Gunni Talab in Udhampur

Jammu: A veterinary aid and rural development camp was today orgranised by the Indian Army at village Gunni Talab, Block-Sewna in Udhampur.

The camp was organized under the aegis of Udhampur Sub Area by Advance Field Veterinary Hospital with active cooperation of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Udhampur.

The camp included free veterinary treatment to the animals, mass de-worming, examination of animals for systemic diseases, conduct of minor surgeries, gynecological examination for pregnancy diagnosis and infertility, anti-rabies “vaccination of dogs and distribution of feed supplement/mineral mixture.”