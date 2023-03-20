Army organises veterinary aid, rural development camp at Gunni Talab in Udhampur

Jammu: A veterinary aid and rural development camp was today orgranised by the Indian Army at village Gunni Talab, Block-Sewna in Udhampur.
The camp was organized under the aegis of Udhampur Sub Area by Advance Field Veterinary Hospital with active cooperation of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Udhampur.
The camp included free veterinary treatment to the animals, mass de-worming, examination of animals for systemic diseases, conduct of minor surgeries, gynecological examination for pregnancy diagnosis and infertility, anti-rabies “vaccination of dogs and distribution of feed supplement/mineral mixture.”
The local farmers were “advised/ educated on scientific aspects of animal management practices to improve the productivity of their livestock.”
The people were also provided with a single-window opportunity where they could interact with representatives of “District Rural Development Agencies viz departments of agriculture, horticulture, sheep husbandry and rural development banks and gained information about various schemes run by these agencies.”
Besides animal owners from Village Gunni Talab, a lot of farmers and Bakerwals from surrounding villages also visited the camp and benefited.
A large number of cases suffering from minor ailments like anorexia, fever, parasitic infestation, minor injuries, infertility, repeat breeders and other chronic systemic disease conditions were attended and provided advanced veterinary care.
A large number of animals including cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats, dogs, mules and poultry were treated at the camp site.