Around 80 animals burnt alive in Dachhan blaze

Ramban: Around 80 animals were burnt alive after a cowshed was gutted completely in a devastating fire that broke out in the remote Dachhan area of Warwan in Kishtwar district on Wednesday night.

Police sources said that the cowshed caught fire during the intervening night of September 27 and 28. “Seventy five to 80 animals, including sheep, goats and three cows, were burnt alive in the fire incident as the entire cow shed, belonging to one Lala Chopan, son of Maqbool Chopan of Dachhan village, was gutted,” they said.

Police sources said on seeing flames, locals from the adjoining area reached the spot and tried to douse the flames but till then all the livestock was burnt alive and the cowshed was destroyed.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dachhan confirmed the incident and said that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, locals of the area sought financial assistance in favour of Lala Chopan.