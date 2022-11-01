Ashok Sharma is new secretary of Dharmarth Trust

Jammu: Chairman Trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, Dr Karan Singh, on Tuesday appointed former IPS Officer and SSP (Retd), Ashok Kumar Sharma as the Secretary of J&K Dharmarth Trust.
In an order issued here by Dr Karan Singh, Ashok Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Secretary of the Trust with effect from November 1.
Advocate Ajay Gandotra, President of the Trust, welcomed Ashok Kumar Sharma to the Trust by presenting him a bouquet in presence of staff of Trust’s Central Office. He hoped that with the joining of the new Secretary, the Trust would gain new heights with his rich experience.
On the occasion of his appointment, Ashok Kumar Sharma said that he was grateful and felt privileged to have the opportunity to be a part of such a historic organization, with a prestigious legacy and a colossal contribution to society and religion in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that he would provide his best services, with full dedication for achieving the purpose of the Trust.
Sanjay Gupta, President Raghunath Bazaar Businessman Association along with his team felicitated the new Secretary for assuming the charge.
Later, the Secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma also held a brief introductory meeting with the Dharmarth Trust’s employees.