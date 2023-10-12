Ashwani Chrungoo, Anil Sehgal awarded by PNBMT

Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo in his acceptance speech said,” I turned to be a writer by compulsion to counter the fake Jehadi narrative unleashed by the vested interests active in the public field.” He reiterated that as a patriotic Indian, he will continue to do so and fight against the false narrative and would instead strengthen the positive, nationalistic and humanitarian narrative, always and ever. He thanked the PNBMT for recognising the contribution of the deserving persona in the field of intellectual pursuits. He also said that speaking truth, unfortunately, has an inherent danger to be labelled as a "bad person", but despite this danger, one has to choose between the truth and untruth as a credible author.

Speaking on the occasion, Sqn leader, Anil Sehgal said that he stands for honouring the people for their achievements during their life time and not after the death. He paid tributes to both Prem Nath Bhat and founder Trustee of PNBMT and veteran journalist, Yash Bhasin on the occasion, calling them the pioneers of freelance journalism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley and attacks on minorities in hilly reaches of Jammu region as "internally genocide", Justice Bansi Lal Bhat (retd) urged the displaced Hindu minorities from Valley to foster unity in their rank and file and continue fighting for their rights. He said “the scars of terrorist victims from Valley and Jammu are still afresh and you have to move forward to fight for their rights.” Justice Bhat said that the minorities suffered because they were nationalists to core but made it clear that there should be no compromise on nationality. He said the journalists should be bold and fearless to have strength to write the facts and they should not compromise on the ethics of the profession.

He also strongly advocated for the passage of Kashmir Hindu Shrines and Temples Bill asking the community to ponder that why the passage of the bill was every time thwarted.

R K Raina in his address said that he was highly impressed by the personality of Late martyr Prem Nath Bhat who had turned to be his guide and mentor. He congratulated the recipients of the award and appreciated their contributions.