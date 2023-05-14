ASSAULT BY JMC Officials | Migrant KP approaches Police

Jammu: A migrant Kashmiri Pandit has lodged a written complaint against eight to ten officers of Jammu Municipal Corporation who had allegedly beaten him at Indira Chowk.

Ravinder Pandita, who had moved to Jammu in 90s from Kashmir, told Greater Kashmir that he was badly beaten up by eight to ten JMC officers due to which he had received injuries on different parts of the body.

“I was saved by the police when the JMC officers assaulted me in full public view yesterday at Indira Chowk. I was buying vegetables and was about to leave for my residence at Jagti. I do a private job,” he said.