At CGPWA’s AGM, Khoda elected President, Jandial General Secretary

The outgoing President, S S Wazir IPS (Retd) was nominated as its Patron. The AGM was attended by 65 members.

Besides Wazir, the outgoing team of the CGPWA who demitted the office of the CGPWA included B K Raina (Vice President) J. K Vaid (General Secretary) H N Raina (Treasurer) and R L Kampassi (Secretary). After serving the Association for 14 years, they had expressed desire to relinquish their duties to a new team.

After election, Khoda thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and other members of his team and assured them that they all would strive hard for achieving the objectives of the CGPWA and effectively address the problems of the pensioners.

He sought the co-operation of all members in carrying forward the activities of Association especially towards the welfare of the pensioners in right earnest.

He lauded the commendable work done by Wazir and his outgoing team and said that it would the endeavour of the new team to take it forward the work with the support every member of the Association.