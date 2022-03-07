At CGPWA’s AGM, Khoda elected President, Jandial General Secretary

Jammu: At the 24th Annual General Body meeting of the Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu held here today, the former DGP and CVC, Kuldeep Khoda, IPS (Retd) was elected its President andf ormer Member J& K Public Service Commission, K B Jandial IAS (Retd) General Secretary unopposed.
According to a press note, former DG DRDO and Special Secretary MOD, Dr Sudarshan Kumar was elected Vice President, former Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, IB, B B Magotra as Secretary and former Deputy Commissioner Special Branch, Cabinet Secretariat, O P Sharma as Treasurer. All of them were elected unopposed. The election was conducted by the Returning Officer, Nisar Ahmad IPS (Retd).
The outgoing President, S S Wazir IPS (Retd) was nominated as its Patron. The AGM was attended by 65 members.
Besides Wazir, the outgoing team of the CGPWA who demitted the office of the CGPWA included B K Raina (Vice President) J. K Vaid (General Secretary) H N Raina (Treasurer) and R L Kampassi (Secretary). After serving the Association for 14 years, they had expressed desire to relinquish their duties to a new team.
After election, Khoda thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and other members of his team and assured them that they all would strive hard for achieving the objectives of the CGPWA and effectively address the problems of the pensioners.
He sought the co-operation of all members in carrying forward the activities of Association especially towards the welfare of the pensioners in right earnest.
He lauded the commendable work done by Wazir and his outgoing team and said that it would the endeavour of the new team to take it forward the work with the support every member of the Association.
Jandial also echoed these sentiments and said the new team looked forward for support of every member especially of the outgoing team in running the affairs of the Association.