Attempt to encroach 296 kanal prime land foiled in Samba

Samba: District administration, Samba, taking cognizance of attempts to encroach state land near Gurha Salathia of Vijaypur, on Tuesday carried out a massive anti encroachment drive. The attempt to encroach 296 Kanal -12 Marla of state land was foiled with the help of Police.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, the anti encroachment team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rakesh Dubey reached the spot early morning and pressed in multiple JCBs machines to remove large number of temporary and permanent structures, including pavements, boundary walls, Concrete RCC, temporary sheds, barbed wires, poles, houses and others structures which were raised by encroachers in the last few days.

The ADC informed that the attempts to encroach 296 kanal 12 Marla of State land (Gair Mumkin) falling under Khasra no 860 of village Gurha Salathia was foiled by the team with the help of JK Police.

SDPO Vijaypur, Priyanka Kumari; Naib Tehsildar, Sandeep Thappa; SHO, PS Vijaypur Tribhuvan Khajuria, besides other police personnel and revenue officials were also present during the anti-encroachment drive.