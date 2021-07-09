Attempts being made to create wedge between Kashmir, Jammu: Mehbooba

Jammu: Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that attempts were now being made to create wedge between the two regions for vested interests.
“Kashmir and Jammu regions have always been economically and socially dependent on each other. The cultural and social diversity of this erstwhile state has been its strength and all attempts in the past to shutter this bound have failed”, she said in a statement adding that the social and non-political organizations have to come forward in order to stop the forces who are at play to divide people on cultural, linguistic and religious lines”.
Mehbooba arrived in Jammu on a three day tour, during which she will meet party district units besides social organisations from across the region to assess the present situation. She received a warm reception on her arrival at the party headquarters.
Interacting with the deputations she said that Jammu faced the worst brunt due to abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019 and now the very identity of this region was at stake. “Jammu is the receiving end of all the measures taken by the present dispensation post abrogation of Article 370. Most of the orders issued in last two years have crippled the economy of this city, once known as the economic capital of Jammu and Kashmir”, she said.
A deputation of J&K Transporters Association apprised the former chief minister about the problems being faced by the people in trade. “The entire sector is at the brink of collapse due to the policies being implemented by the present dispensation”, they informed. “A separate delegation of the Wine Traders Association also called on her and requested her intervention to safeguard interests of hundreds of families who have been left at the mercy of God in view of the new policy.
A deputation of Differently Abled persons apprised her about the delay in release of pension besides reluctance of the administration to sanction new cases.