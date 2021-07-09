Attempts being made to create wedge between Kashmir, Jammu: Mehbooba

Jammu: Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that attempts were now being made to create wedge between the two regions for vested interests.

“Kashmir and Jammu regions have always been economically and socially dependent on each other. The cultural and social diversity of this erstwhile state has been its strength and all attempts in the past to shutter this bound have failed”, she said in a statement adding that the social and non-political organizations have to come forward in order to stop the forces who are at play to divide people on cultural, linguistic and religious lines”.

Mehbooba arrived in Jammu on a three day tour, during which she will meet party district units besides social organisations from across the region to assess the present situation. She received a warm reception on her arrival at the party headquarters.