Attestation cum Passing out Parade held at PTS Kathua

He said that the trainees of today’s parade are of three different batches, 02 probationary DySsP and 28 PSIs have completed their training at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy and have been shifted to SPS Kathua for their Passing out Parade.

He said that these trainees have the privilege of serving the civil society and people prior to completing their training due to the outbreak of COVID Pandemic.

The experience gained in advance will help them in doing their duties now professionally, he added. He expressed the hope that pass outs will perform well and come upto the expected standards in discharge of their duties.

The DGP said that passing out parade is the most emotional part for all trainees as now all of you will be posted at different places and this passing out parade shows the spirit of oneness and bonding between all trainees achieved during the training period. ‘I wish that this spirit, bonding and working shoulder to shoulder shown during the training will be carried forward at your place of postings’, the DGP added. He expressed hope that soon these new recruits will be welcomed in the training centers across J&K.