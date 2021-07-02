Attestation cum Passing out Parade held at PTS Kathua

Srinagar: An Attestation cum Passing out Parade was today held at Police Training School (PTS) Kathua.
The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh who was chief guest on the occasion congratulated the Passing out Parade of 02 Probationary DySsP, 28 PSIs and 508 recruit constables of 27th Basic Recruitment Training Course Batch at SPS Police Training School Kathua, who have successfully undergone basic training courses.
In a statement the police said that while welcoming all the newcomers to the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police he said ‘’I trust & believe that you becoming a part of J&K Police will boost the spirit and provide more power to the already best-acknowledged force of the country.’’
He said that the trainees of today’s parade are of three different batches, 02 probationary DySsP and 28 PSIs have completed their training at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy and have been shifted to SPS Kathua for their Passing out Parade.
He said that these trainees have the privilege of serving the civil society and people prior to completing their training due to the outbreak of COVID Pandemic.
The experience gained in advance will help them in doing their duties now professionally, he added. He expressed the hope that pass outs will perform well and come upto the expected standards in discharge of their duties.
The DGP said that passing out parade is the most emotional part for all trainees as now all of you will be posted at different places and this passing out parade shows the spirit of oneness and bonding between all trainees achieved during the training period. ‘I wish that this spirit, bonding and working shoulder to shoulder shown during the training will be carried forward at your place of postings’, the DGP added. He expressed hope that soon these new recruits will be welcomed in the training centers across J&K.