Auqaf tenants demand rollback in rent hike

Jammu: Auqaf property tenants, particularly the shopkeepers running their commercial establishments at Auqaf Market Gandhinagar and other places, on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to enhance the rents of its properties being used for business and other purposes.

Auqaf tenants assembled here at the Press Club Jammu and amid protest against the Waqf Board's decision demanded its immediate rollback. They alleged that the Waqf Board Jammu vide its letter no WB-J/02/1622 dated September 26, 2022, made an arbitrary decision by steeply enhancing the rent to Rs 11600.

“This letter regarding rent assessment is in complete violation of law,” they alleged. The spokesperson of the Auqaf Tenants said, “The tenants have been regularly paying the rents as per the previous agreement with the Waqf but this time the Board, without deliberating the matter with the priority stakeholders i.e. the tenants, has arbitrarily raised the rent from Rs 5500 to Rs 11600, which is going to destabilize the shopkeepers’ budgets.”