Authorities evacuate residents, close govt offices after landslide hits Basohli

Jammu: At least 10 residential houses, seven shops, two government buildings, and a Government Primary School were hit by a landslide in Basohli prompting people to vacate the structures coming under danger zone following a huge landslide that was triggered by the continuous rainfall in Basohli in Kathua district.

Although the loss of life has not been reported, an official told Greater Kashmir that they have requested the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to send a team of geologists to assess the situation and suggest measures to meet the challenges posed due to the landslide in Basohli.

“The geologist team will come to Basohli tomorrow morning. A Naib-Tehsildar and Patwari and other officials are stationed at the landslide market area i.e., Sheetal Nagar in Basohli. Today, the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, ADC Basohli, Ajeet Singh, Zonal Education Officer, PWD engineers, and other officials visited the landslide-hit area and reviewed the situation,” an official said.

The official said that “As the landslide has hit some of the shops, the authorities have advised people to vacate the shops. At least seven shops have been vacated by the shopkeepers, and around 10 residential houses have also been vacated by the owners as a precautionary measure.”

The Bani-Basohli road is also blocked due to landslides. “Men and machinery are engaged from both sides of the road to clear it as soon as possible. It may be cleared by tomorrow evening. The slide is huge, and it has posed a threat to the buildings in surrounding areas. Hopefully, if the weather conditions remain clear and no rainfall happens, we will be successful in opening the road,” the official added.

Meanwhile, two government department buildings and a Government Primary School building in Basohli have also been closed after they came under the debris of a landslide that is being cleared.

“Portion of buildings have suffered damages and the repair work will be initiated after the clearing of the debris and landslide from the area,” the official added.

It was informed that some people who left their houses after their houses came under the danger zone in Basohli have been accommodated in a nearby government school building whereas many have shifted to the houses of their relatives.

The official said that the locals and police have cooperated with the authorities which was why the lives of the people could be saved.

The officials in Bani told Greater Kashmir that approximately 36 residential houses have suffered damage partially, and seven to eight houses have been damaged completely on July 19. However, there was no loss of life.

“We are told to submit the damage assessment report to the district administration in two days (on Monday),” the official said and added that the PMAY scheme will help to rebuild the fully damaged houses and partially damaged houses would get funds for repair work under SDRF.

It may be recalled here that a bridge over Tarnah nallah was closed for vehicular traffic on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua after one of its pillars got damaged due to a flash flood in the nallah.

The traffic was diverted from Chadwal towards Londi Morh in Kathua.

“The repair work of the damaged pillar of Tarnah bridge may take four months to complete,” an official told Greater Kashmir.