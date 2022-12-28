Awareness drive on sexual violence prevention held in Jammu

Jammu: District Social Welfare Office Jammu, in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA),Jammu on Wednesday organized a special awareness drive on "Gender Sensitization and Sexual Violence Prevention" with special emphasis on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

Around 100 supervisors & anganwadi workers were present in the event organised in the Office of Mission Shakti, District hub for Empowerment of women Jammu under the supervision of District Social welfare officer, Mamta Rajput and Yahaya Firdous, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Jammu and officials of District Hub for Empowerment of women, Mission Shakti & Sakhi OSC Jammu.

District Social Welfare Officer Mamta Rajput stressed on creating awareness regarding gender issues and working towards and creating an enabling environment of gender justice where men and women can work together with a sense of personal security and dignity. She further highlighted the theme "Gender Sensitization and Sexual Violence Prevention" with special emphasis on sexual harassment of women at workplaces.