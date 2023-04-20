Awareness programme on women centric schemes held in Reasi

Reasi: District Hub for Empowerment of Women Reasi, under Mission Shakti, today organised an awareness programme here at Panchayat Bhagtha on government schemes and programmes meant for the upliftment and empowerment of women.

During the programme, Monika Sharma, District Mission Coordinator, DHEW Reasi imparted awareness to a large number of women about the eligibility criteria, documentation and the procedure to avail the benefits under the different government schemes viz. ISSS, Marriage Assistance Scheme, One Stop Centre, Women Helpline-181, BBBP, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, PMMVY, skill development courses by SBI RSETI, PMKVY as well as women entrepreneurship programme likes Tejaswini, PMEGP etc.