Azad arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad reached Jammu late Saturday evening.
Azad announced his arrival through a social networking site. “Landed in Jammu. I thank the party workers, leaders for the warm welcome at the airport,” he wrote with his pictures being greeted by the party leaders at the Jammu Airport.
This is his first visit to J&K after the Centre announced to confer the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on him on Republic Day this year. The announcement had stirred a hornet’s nest, pitching the party leaders against each other, supporting and criticising him.
Congress sources stated that during his four-day visit, he would join the debate on the Delimitation Commission draft proposals being agitated in J&K.
“Though this is his private visit as he has come to attend the marriage ceremony of senior Congress leader Balwan Singh’s son, it is expected of Azad to review the political situation while he will be here for a couple of days,” they said.