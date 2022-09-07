Azad wraps up interactions in Jammu; meets several delegations

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad met scores of delegations on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir post his resignation from the Congress party.

Apart from addressing the public meeting on his arrival, he met more than 350 delegations cutting across region, religion and sections from all the 43 constituencies of Jammu region, said an aide of the former Chief Minister.

The people, who met Azad as part of various delegations, extended their full support to him in all his future endeavours. The delegations, which came in hordes, extended wholehearted cooperation to him.