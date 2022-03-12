‘B Tech Aviation Aeronautics from next session’

Therefore, he said, the opening of the Space Centre and India’s second-of-its-kind Space Training Institute in Jammu & Kashmir in the 75th year of independence simultaneously marked the march of India’s space journey from Kerala to Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“At the same time, naming it as “Satish Dhawan Centre is a befitting tribute to one of the founding-fathers of India’s Space programme who hailed from Jammu & Kashmir but ironically not a single institution in J&K was named after him,” he said.

Dr Jitendra said that 60 students would be taken in the course of B Tech in Aviation and Aeronautics through this institute through JEE in order to build this institute into one of the premier institutes in the country. He also said that the students after studying Aviation and Aeronautics from here would be able to find a career in space technology not only in India but in space institutes like NASA as space technology had huge career opportunities available.

He emphasized that this institute would be an institution for startups in space technology as well especially in J&K and people from this region should use this enormous opportunity as provided by the government to shape their future and get rid of the yesteryear mindset of depending on a government job. Dr. Singh added that the Ministry of Science and Technology would start the awareness programs related to start-ups across the country from next month.