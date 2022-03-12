‘B Tech Aviation Aeronautics from next session’

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Sciences at Central University of Jammu (CUJ).
He also announced that the first batch of 60 students in the course of B Tech in Aviation and Aeronautics in this institute would start from next session and selection would be made through All India IIT-JEE Entrance Exam.
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, also inaugurated a conference on ‘Frontiers of Space Technology and Applications for Humanity’ in collaboration with Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram.
While inaugurating North India’s first-ever Space Centre here, Dr Jitendra described it as a historic occasion. He said that most of the space technology institutes were in the past confined to southern states and the only one-of-its-kind premier ‘Indian Institute of Space and Technology’ imparting Engineering in Aeronautics and allied streams was located in Thiruvananthapuram.
Therefore, he said, the opening of the Space Centre and India’s second-of-its-kind Space Training Institute in Jammu & Kashmir in the 75th year of independence simultaneously marked the march of India’s space journey from Kerala to Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“At the same time, naming it as “Satish Dhawan Centre is a befitting tribute to one of the founding-fathers of India’s Space programme who hailed from Jammu & Kashmir but ironically not a single institution in J&K was named after him,” he said.
Dr Jitendra said that 60 students would be taken in the course of B Tech in Aviation and Aeronautics through this institute through JEE in order to build this institute into one of the premier institutes in the country. He also said that the students after studying Aviation and Aeronautics from here would be able to find a career in space technology not only in India but in space institutes like NASA as space technology had huge career opportunities available.
He emphasized that this institute would be an institution for startups in space technology as well especially in J&K and people from this region should use this enormous opportunity as provided by the government to shape their future and get rid of the yesteryear mindset of depending on a government job. Dr. Singh added that the Ministry of Science and Technology would start the awareness programs related to start-ups across the country from next month.
Dr Jitendra said that the start-ups and the sustainable start-ups were linked to livelihood, Jammu being the birthplace of Aroma Mission with people earning in lakhs with these startups and Jammu had a great dairy and agriculture potential which needed to be explored.
Paying rich tributes to Satish Dhawan, Dr Singh said that Satish Dhawan being the son of the soil and the doyen of space technology in India was to be celebrated much earlier in J&K. “But it took us seventy years to celebrate his contribution today in the form of this institution at Central University of Jammu. The actual which is restored today belongs to J&K and will now connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” he said.
The Union Minister for Space said that the future of the world would hugely depend on the upcoming “Space economy, Space collaboration and Space diplomacy.” Referring to the space economy, he mentioned that India was already receiving revenue worth millions of European Euros and US Dollars through the launching of foreign satellites. Referring to space collaboration, he cited the example of the SAARC satellite which was visualised and developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and catered to the needs of most of the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc.
The Minister said, “The credit entirely goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unlocking space technology and opening it to private players. India is entering into an era when it is going to play a pivotal role in space technology with India already having taken a lead in the world as far as space technology is concerned.”
He said that the twenty five years from here would be crucial for the country as said by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He maintained that the ascent of India as a frontline nation of the world had already started through the medium of space.
He maintained that the government was steadfast to take space technology to the remote corners of the country which was evident today with the inauguration of Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Sciences at Central University of Jammu and the other Space Centre had already been established at Agartala Tripura with the support of Prime Minister of India who is himself a space technology enthusiast.
Addressing the conference on ‘Frontiers of Space Technology and Applications for Humanity’ at CUJ, Dr Jitendra said that the space technology in the country was advanced to the stage that the premier space institutes like NASA requested for the footage of many space adventures brought about by ISRO. The Minister further said that the space technology had been given prime importance by this government and the results were before all with the discovery of water by Chandrayaan not being done even by premier space technology nations showing that India had already taken a lead.
Dr Jitendra said, ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, India’s Space Technology was being applied in diverse fields and sectors to bring “ease of living” for common man. He said, Space and satellite technology was being extensively used in railways, road and bridge construction, agriculture, soils, water resources, forestry and ecology, housing, tele-medicine, disaster management and accurate weather forecast to name a few.
Former chairman, ISRO, Dr. K Radhakrishnan in his address said, “When India has become a role model for the rest of the world in terms of Space Technology, Satish Dhawan is a reverential role model for the students.” Dr Radhakrishnan wished that this institution would be the prestigious institution in years to come all over the country like the other premier space institutes.
Chairman ISRO Somnath S said that space technology now was an integral part of life and safety and security of this nation would depend on how strong the nation was going to be in space sector. The chairman further said that the communication revolution which was important in many ways like in the growth of industries, space would have to be behind it.
Dr Sam Dayala Dev, Director, IIST, Dr Y V N Krishnamurthy, Registrar IIST, Sudheer Kumar N, Director, CBPO Prakash Chauhan, Director, IIRS, Dr Kuruvella Joseph, Dr Amit Kumar Patra, Prof Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, Central University Jammu besides other scientists and staff were present in the conference.