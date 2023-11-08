Jammu, Nov 8: To review the ongoing Backto Village Phase 5 (B2V5) programme, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today held an interaction with visiting Prabhari Officers from three districts of Shopian, Sopore and Kathua.

Taking note of the lack of information on government schemes among some of the Prabhari officers, Chief Secretary impressed upon the General Administration Department, Divisional Commissioners of both provinces and Deputy Commissioners of all districts to hold orientation drives for the visiting officers to apprise them of the 137 actionable deliverables which are under review during this phase of the outreach programme.

Dr Mehta directed all line departments to ensure the presence of their field functionaries in the ongoing Panchayat-level reviews of their schemes by the visiting officers. They were also asked to extend their full support and coordination in early resolution demands being raised during B2V5 meetings.

During days of visits of Prabhari Officers, the district administrations were instructed to set up B2V control rooms in their respective districts. “The purpose of these control rooms is to facilitate coordinated activities and provide reliable staff support to visiting officers”, Dr Mehta said. In addition, these control rooms will help in escalating any issues or demands that may arise to the appropriate authorities for timely resolution.